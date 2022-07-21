Video: Battling For Slopestyle Glory - Embedded with Nicholi Rogatkin

Jul 21, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Nicholi is no newcomer when it comes to standing on the podium at slopestyle events. With a previous win at the Innsbruck Crankworx event, Nicholi has his sights set on another gold medal.




9 Comments

  • 6 0
 I used to ride with Nicholi at a very young age (like 9-13 years old) at Rye Airfield in NH. I've never met someone that put in the work like him. Literally lived there, spending like 10hr days working on tricks, jumps, etc. Not just riding for fun. He meant business (Again at age 9-13). All your work has paid off Nicholi! You are at the top!
  • 2 0
 I absolutely love watching Nicholi ride, but I feel bad for him because his time at the top was so short. His Triple Crown was really sandwiched between the Rheeder/Semenuk era of dominance and Johansson/Godziek one.
  • 1 0
 Emil has all the tech but doesn't throw twisters or even cork 7s as of late, so I think if Nicholi lands a full run with all his wild tricks with a little extra tech flair he's still a contender. fedko's also in the shadow and seems to just accept 2nd which is totally valid if he's at his limit, but I think he's due for a win or two too
  • 1 0
 @EnsBen: I love Nicholis tricks more than Emil, but clearly the judges are not in agreement with me there. Win or lose I love Nicholi and all the slopestyle athletes are amazing. Big ups to Emil.
  • 1 0
 @kokofosho: Nicholi goes massive with his tricks, but overall, Emil has more technicality.
  • 1 0
 I love watching him ride. The extra rotations he packs in are really something else. That said, I think the judges were extremely kind to him when everyone was throwing back to back regular and opposite tricks and he only turned one way. Hopefully that opposite at the end of one of his recent competition runs is the start of something more.
  • 3 0
 Best in the game imo. Yes he's all of nothing but it's so exciting to watch and if he lands a run he tends to win.
  • 2 0
 solid attitude and solid mullet!
  • 1 0
 just get a road bike





