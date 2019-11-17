Video: Battling Winter Conditions with Oscar Härnström

Nov 15, 2019
by Oscar Härnström  

Defy Winter

by oscarharnstrom
Views: 30    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


These conditions rules! Pushing to get the last runs in before the real winter hits and hunting the last grip.

SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZw8pkxGo0tcbKTI4DsbIYw?view_as=subscriber

FOLLOW: @oscarharnstrom
- https://www.instagram.com/oscarharnstrom/
- https://www.facebook.com/OscarHarnstrom/

Filmed by: Beatrice Johansson


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
287968 views
Update: Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Passes Away After Announcing Decision to End His Life
151622 views
Video: Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test
78385 views
Review: Shimano's XT 12-Speed Drivetrain is Smart Money
68567 views
2020 Field Test: Norco Optic - Short on Travel, Not on Capability
57044 views
Field Test: 2020 Orbea Occam - The Most Trail Bike Trail Bike
56077 views
The Ingenious Project - Gustav Gullholm's Super Clean Custom Scott Genius
48553 views
More Things You Probably Shouldn't Do To Your Friends' Bikes With Markers - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
45586 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016501
Mobile Version of Website