Video: BC's Panorama Bike Park is One of Canada's Best Kept Secrets

Pure Canada // Panorama, BC
By Ted Morton
When I was told about Panorama bike park from Jose (the legend) Letelier, a Chilean-Canadian, living in between Invermere and Panorama, he told me that the resort was unlike anything else he'd ever experienced. That their trail crew was a little different, the terrain was expansive and that the dirt here was literally gold. He mentioned that there was quick access to the alpine, barely ridden loam trails from top to bottom and a whole bunch of gnar, with a spice of family friendly. Jose never lies.
Panorama Mountain Resort was the host of the 2018 MEC Canadian National Enduro Championship, and this says a lot. We're proud to say that this was likely the gnarliest race the resort has ever seen, utilizing trails that are often left out in the DH events. As the most prestigious enduro event in Canada next to the Whistler EWS, the event has to fulfill some very big shoes. For starters, for this particular event, we needed a big day, something to challenge every type of rider across varied terrain, and lastly, have a setting that is epic. Many venues were considered, but Panorama truly has it all. Between the Rockies and the Purcell's helps to set the stage as this area is expansive; jagged tooth mountains covered in snow, alpine trails leading to glacial lakes and trails hand-crafted from top to bottom, culminating with an enduro route that boasted more than 3800m of descending. The best part, it all converge's right in the village. This is a true mountain bike Paradise, fitting as the Paradise Mine was one of the reasons this area was first explored!
The trail crew and management team from Panorama are cut from a different cloth, they welcome new ideas, bold undertakings and truly understand what it means to be a rider. Diversity is king at Panorama, and whether you like sending jumps, cruising runs with your kids, or testing your nerve on the Canadian National Enduro course, you'll leave with a big dirty grin, sore legs and memories (don't forget the Instagram pics), of high alpine, lush soil and likely more than one broken bike part!
Very few places that you ride really give you that Pure Canada feel, but this is one of them.
Don't miss your chance to explore, you only live once!
-Ted Morton
If you're looking to come to explore this beautiful and booming mountain bike destination, start planning your trip with Mountain Biking BC
and Invermere Panorama Tourism
And yah I find it odd that they describe it as "less than 10 hours east of Whistler". If you were going there as a destination you would fly to Calgary and then it's less than 3 hours west by car. You can do an absolutely amazing "loop" from Calgary by heading west through Canmore, Golden, then Invermere/Panorama, then Fernie, Crowsnest pass and stop to ride at each of them, and you're going to need at least 3-5 days in Fernie to really do it right.
