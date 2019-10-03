Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour

Oct 3, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  


"Go, go, go! No, no, no! - We've gotta stay together!"

Brad Martyn and a couple friends were riding down the TNT trail on Vancouver's North Shore when a black bear decided it wanted to join in for over a kilometer of the ride. They caught the tailgater and the chase on camera.

Given the repeated sightings of the black bear on the western flank of Mount Seymour, and his interest in mountain bikers, the North Shore Mountain Bike Association is asking riders to choose a different spot to ride for a bit.

bigquotesWe've got a lot of trails on the Shore, hopefully riders can plan around this area and give this bear some space for a bit. Bears were here first.NSMBA President Cooper Quinn



For more info on how to behave and safely coexist with these creatures, please have a look at this website.

73 Comments

  • 49 1
 "I don't have to be faster than the bear, I just have to be faster than the guy behind me."
  • 50 0
 "We've got to stay together!" says the slow guy.
  • 4 0
 Couldn't pick a worse trail to be sunk in on with a bear on your mark.

Chunky and rooty as crap with tons of undulations & things to constantly hang you up.

I had a momma black bear run me a few weeks ago when I accidentally went between her and cubs as the cubs crossed trail and she was uphill. Thought it was just a fluke until I saw her several weeks later, called out my presence as I was headed the opposite direction as she walked parallel to me off 50 feet or so.
She spun around and slammed a sapling to the ground doing that bluff charge/stomp/grunt action. To my surprise...those same 3 freaking cubs crossing just ahead of me and here I sit between her and them. Sprinted. Did not look back this time.
  • 2 0
 Thats one way to get your best time on strava. Soo scary though, they did the right thing by trying to scare it off.
  • 4 0
 Guys. I got your back. Don't sweat it. I'm super good at yelling at those giant raccoons.
  • 48 1
 DEEP FAKE VID TO JUSTIFY WALKING
  • 8 1
 Or to keep the rest of us away from that sweet-ass trail!
  • 1 0
 ahaha
  • 39 0
 Too much slick honey on the dropper.
  • 35 0
 Fuckin' Bearclaw has let himself go in retirement....
  • 2 1
 lmfao!
  • 26 1
 (Rubs lamp)
(Genie appears): “I will grant you one wish, but speak up for I am hard of hearing!”
“I want a KOM and a beer.”
  • 6 0
 Dang it, Kiwis, ennunciate!
  • 1 0
 @SacAssassin haha, on point!
  • 21 0
 Thats the motivation you need to get that elusive KOM.
  • 12 0
 Bearly made it. Bear was infirm and just wanted ebike advice.
  • 11 0
 Does an MTB'er being chased by a bear shit in the woods? The answer is yes.
  • 7 0
 Scary. Good job staying calm and staying together. In the future, I think the tactics you used after you stopped and regrouped would have been key to use right off the bat. Bears have poor eyesight, but better noses than dogs by far. Likely, he had no idea what you were. Who knows what its up to, maybe just moving through, maybe curious, maybe testing dominance. Or as the person above suggested, you might credit idiots that feed wild animals for photos, which is a sad reason to have to euthanize an otherwise healthy animal. Its tough to stand your ground when it looks like a bear is running at you, but just remember how (relatively) quickly it responded when you faced it and acted threatening.

Lots of good resources out there for dealing with bears, and bear encounters. Heres one-http://www.bearsmart.com/play/bear-encounters/.

From that page-"A bear that is initially curious or testing you may become predatory if you do not stand up to it."

Easier said than done, and you all acted camly. Hopefully that animal was confused, and will think twice to approach humans again.
  • 3 0
 I was thinking the same - stand up to it at the start, don't ride away quick. And thank you Brad for not feeding him. That would have been the worst response possible.
  • 10 0
 Relieved this didn't turn out to be a Friday Fail.
  • 5 0
 Yep!! Got in a 20 min standoff with what is probably the same bear while riding on Seymour last week. Walked up to us, circled us and wouldn't leave, not scared at all. Lucky we didn't get chased!
  • 1 0
 That's too bad, that bear is most likely getting euthanized.
  • 2 0
 @chacou: Unfortunately that's what we thought too. He really wasn't displaying 'normal' bear behavior.
  • 6 0
 I bet he's had snacks given to him by bikers a few too many times.
  • 6 1
 Dude should have just handed over his pic-er-nic basket and he would have been fine.
  • 2 0
 I was under the impression with black bears you should stand your ground- be big- not run. When they stood their ground he backed off- seems like riding away was a bad call? Would love to know what the right move is in this kind of situation...
  • 1 0
 Can someone confirm what you're supposed to do with a bear? I know mountain lions you act big and yell at it, possibly even throw things, but I thought with bears you were supposed to be non-threatening. Like, speak calmly, and back away. Not yell at it and throw rocks.
  • 5 1
 Little black bears like that one, stand up and look big and shoo it away like they did in the middle of the trail. Proof is in the video. Grizzlers, ride faster than the guy behind you. Play dead if you aren't already.
  • 2 0
 If it's a curious or persistent black bear like this, you need to establish a show of force. Be big, be loud, and send the message that you are not food. Your response is based on A) species of bear, B) conditions of the encounter, predatory or defensive, and C) the conditions and what you have to work with. In this case, at the end, they did the right thing by standing their ground and showing they were willing to fight.
  • 2 0
 Correction. See:

northshorebears.com/aware

Stay calm – take a deep breath

Speak calmly to the bear (in any language) - identify yourself as a human

Slowly back away – give bears lots of personal space and an exit. Do not run, you could trigger a natural chase instinct
  • 1 0
 @cerealkilla: That makes sense. Bu with a brown bear you appear non-threatening and kind of just hope it doesn't want to eat you? Smile
  • 1 0
 Well the mistake they made was when they first saw it at the top they ran away from it instead of making noise and standing ground. Since they ran off the bear was in for the chase. Only once they finally stopped and stood their ground did the bear leave. If they did that at the beginning they would have had no problems.
  • 2 1
 “Chased” lol give me a f*ckin break. More like “slowly meandered a hundred meters or more behind us unthreateningly.” Go ride Burke before you over dramatize this kind of situation. The hysteria surrounding this animal is absurd.
  • 1 0
 Imagine you're the bear: You smell something, might be people, check it out, walk over calmly. Riders take off down the trail - Silent, Fast, Scared, Evasive. Now you're thinking... yep, checks out, must be prey animals... The chase is ON!
Here's the thing... If you're riding a bike, you're mimicking prey behaviour. Be safe out there!
  • 2 0
 Do people in bear country not ride with bear spray regularly? I have a friend who lives in CO and hikes a lot. He pretty much always has spray with him.
  • 8 0
 Yes, but you don't just spritz it into the air and bears stay far away. The idea is to bullseye a charging bear at close range. Basically, you're already in a fight with a trained opponent who outweighs you 4:1 and is carrying weapons. Using spray means you're choosing to escalate the conflict - and you often get sprayed, too, making it difficult to subsequently escape. It's a LAST RESORT option.
  • 1 1
 @R-M-R: it also takes 1 to 2 minutes to take effect.
  • 1 0
 FWIW, I wouldn't carry bear spray, probably more likely to get yourself than the bear. An air horn is much more effective. Our bears are fairly different from what you might encounter further north. We have black bears in Colorado that are fairly small and skittish. I haven't heard of grizzlies in Colorado ever, although maybe in the early 20th century and prior there were? We encounter black bears a lot this time of year, as they're trying to fatten up for hibernation. Unfortunately, they're primarily eating trash too, as more people move up from Denver naive, ignorant, or worse, apathetic to the wildlife in their new backyard. I've encountered bears on rides and typically you just dismount when you see them, hold up your bike and yell loudly, as these guys did, and they'll run off or climb a tree. In the spring and early summer you need to be a bit more aware of whether the bear you're encountering is a sow or a cub, if it's a sow then you better start scanning and figure out where the cub is and move along. Now, mountain lions we do have plenty of too, that's a whole different story, beautiful and really frightening.
  • 2 0
 Thanks for updating the piece, Pinkbike.

Lets all give this guy some space for a bit; plan rides elsewhere for now. I hear Lower Digger is running mint. Wink
  • 1 0
 If you're riding in bear country and it's pre/post hibernation a good idea that won't risk starting a wildfire is to pack an Air Horn www.bearsmart.com/managing-bears/non-lethal/tools
  • 3 0
 "They bearly made it." ..... There's too many bear jokes!!
  • 3 0
 I bet the pressure was unbearable.
  • 2 0
 Love how the camera guy put himself in front of two other riders when he had the chance.... lol.
  • 2 0
 Everyone has a trail dog, these guys have a trail bear!
  • 2 0
 Good thing they didn't lose their bearings on the trail.
  • 1 0
 Best advise on what to do if you see a bear!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=RK-tlHowAcc
  • 1 0
 funny shit
  • 2 0
 Bear in mind, you should never run from a predator...
  • 2 0
 I think I’ve seen this before in unReal.
  • 2 0
 When In doubt go for drinks
  • 2 0
 Does a bear shit in the woods? Well, I can guarantee some humans did.
  • 1 0
 No, bears shit in the middle of logging roads and trails.
  • 1 0
 To help you guys out, they were "followed" by a bear. Most anticlimactic thing ive ever seen.
  • 1 0
 Here’s a idea to spice up rampage , throw in some mountain lions , Bob cats , cougars or whatever you call’em !
  • 1 0
 Same thing happened to me my first time in squamish. Freaky.
  • 1 0
 The one time I rode in Whistler, bears were everywhere. I came around a corner, and there was one I didn't see or expect, just across a logging road. I froze, because I didn't want it to chase me, but then it kind of started in my direction, and I figured it was best just to get the heck out of there. It wasn't a danger, because it wasn't stalking me or anything, but it got the adrenaline going.
  • 1 0
 I couldn't bear to watch this!
  • 1 0
 The e-bike world has gained a couple new followers haha
  • 1 0
 Where's Ranger Smith when you need him?
  • 1 0
 You got a trail dog? Cool. I got a trail bear!
  • 1 0
 I was bearly on the edge of my seat watching that.
  • 1 0
 Ok BooBoo, let's get those pick "a" nick baskets!
  • 2 0
 Strava KOM?
  • 1 1
 Nothing to worry about, when I ride in BC they always tell me that bears there are the friendly kind Smile
  • 1 0
 Bears on the hunt before winter hibernation, don't be bear food!
  • 1 0
 Carry firecrackers. Scares everything off - then ride like hell.
  • 1 0
 Not in Colorado please, we don't need any higher fire risk. Carry an air horn just as effective and won't burn down the forest.
  • 1 0
 @chacou: Makes sense.
  • 4 3
 Terrible video...
  • 1 0
 I was expecting a full kilometer of rear-view footage with a bear on their asses.
