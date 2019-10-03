Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour

"Go, go, go! No, no, no! - We've gotta stay together!"
Brad Martyn and a couple friends were riding down the TNT trail on Vancouver's North Shore when a black bear decided it wanted to join in for over a kilometer of the ride. They caught the tailgater and the chase on camera.
Given the repeated sightings of the black bear on the western flank of Mount Seymour, and his interest in mountain bikers, the North Shore Mountain Bike Association is asking riders to choose a different spot to ride for a bit.
|We've got a lot of trails on the Shore, hopefully riders can plan around this area and give this bear some space for a bit. Bears were here first.—NSMBA President Cooper Quinn
For more info on how to behave and safely coexist with these creatures, please have a look at this website
73 Comments
Chunky and rooty as crap with tons of undulations & things to constantly hang you up.
I had a momma black bear run me a few weeks ago when I accidentally went between her and cubs as the cubs crossed trail and she was uphill. Thought it was just a fluke until I saw her several weeks later, called out my presence as I was headed the opposite direction as she walked parallel to me off 50 feet or so.
She spun around and slammed a sapling to the ground doing that bluff charge/stomp/grunt action. To my surprise...those same 3 freaking cubs crossing just ahead of me and here I sit between her and them. Sprinted. Did not look back this time.
Lots of good resources out there for dealing with bears, and bear encounters. Heres one-http://www.bearsmart.com/play/bear-encounters/.
From that page-"A bear that is initially curious or testing you may become predatory if you do not stand up to it."
Easier said than done, and you all acted camly. Hopefully that animal was confused, and will think twice to approach humans again.
northshorebears.com/aware
Stay calm – take a deep breath
Speak calmly to the bear (in any language) - identify yourself as a human
Slowly back away – give bears lots of personal space and an exit. Do not run, you could trigger a natural chase instinct
Here's the thing... If you're riding a bike, you're mimicking prey behaviour. Be safe out there!
Lets all give this guy some space for a bit; plan rides elsewhere for now. I hear Lower Digger is running mint.
Either this is a hoax or that's one curious bear.
Leaving him food what ever your intentions . You saw the big sighns on Seymore ? Fed bear is a dead bear.
