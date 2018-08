Hugo in the Barcelona Metro, some stress here. Hugo in the Barcelona Metro, some stress here.

Smashed some corner under the rain Smashed some corner under the rain

Gaetan Clary

Hugo Frixtalon

Baptiste Vignaud

Osor, Spain

Pure Riding Bike Park

UTOPIA is the new project of Gaetan CLARY featuring Hugo FRIXTALON. The main idea of this video, like what indicates it's title, is to form a parallel between the oppressive world which surrounds us and the freedom that is given to us by simply taking your bikes and going to ride them in nature.Editing / FilmingRiderPhotographerLocationSpecial thanks