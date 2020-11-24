Video: Becky and Ryan Gardner Dual it Out in 'Sibling Rivalry'

Nov 24, 2020
by Wilderness Trail Bikes  

Racing bikes can be competitive, but it's nothing compared to a fierce rivalry between siblings. Racing lasts a day, weekend or season at most, while sibling rivalry lasts a lifetime. Rivalry that ensures no matter how hard you push it or what you achieve, there's always somebody at the finish line with a scheme to one-up you and claim superiority. In a world of sibling rivalry, your time is never fast enough, nor will you ever air far enough. The goal is to remain friends at the end of the day, but even that isn’t a hard rule and exceptions are made when a win is on the line. Ryan and Becky Gardner are no strangers to some friendly competition, as their sibling rivalry pushes them to ride faster and achieve more both on and off the bike. No matter the sport or challenge, no one is safe when a full-on Gardner vs. Gardner competition unfolds.

Hey Ryan, never forget...anything you can do, I can do better! Winner always gets the final word. Love, your forever-better sister Becky.

Video - Aurelie Slegers
Photo - Ben Eng

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos WTB


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Yessss you guys killed it! Miss both of you!
  • 1 0
 PB, you gotta do a local flavours in Telluride.
  • 2 0
 What's a Telluride?
  • 1 0
 Siblings getting rowdy in the woods

