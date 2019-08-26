Pinkbike.com
Video: 'Become A Nine' Competition Winners & Wildcard Entrants
Aug 26, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Marek Maro Łebek, Tom Isted, Starosta Yura and Robin 'Rambo' Davis will be heading to Audi Nines as the wildcard choices thanks to their winning videos in the 'Become A Nine' competition.
Marek Łebek
Tom Isted
Starosta Yura
Robin "Rambo" Davis
Videos
Tom Isted
Audi Nines 2019
Score
Time
+ 1
Freeshreding
(55 mins ago)
Yeah they only have got guys with insane trick but no steeze or bigbike style. I would have loved to see some guys like jonny, david or r-Dog in the mix.
[Reply]
+ 3
DirtbagMatt
(45 mins ago)
Lebek’s Bike Flips are mental!! Congrats boys, go get em!
[Reply]
+ 1
grantgeesmith
(28 mins ago)
To be honest all 4 deserve a invite
[Reply]
3 Comments
