Video: 'Become A Nine' Competition Winners & Wildcard Entrants

Aug 26, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Marek Maro Łebek, Tom Isted, Starosta Yura and Robin 'Rambo' Davis will be heading to Audi Nines as the wildcard choices thanks to their winning videos in the 'Become A Nine' competition.


Marek Łebek


Tom Isted


Starosta Yura


Robin "Rambo" Davis


Posted In:
Videos Tom Isted Audi Nines 2019


Must Read This Week
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
124819 views
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
113895 views
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
72050 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
48840 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
46844 views
Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden
44143 views
Video: The Chute From Hell - EWS Northstar 2019
36924 views
Review: Quai's ISOS 33 Carbon Wheels - Unique Looks, Reliable Performance
35027 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Yeah they only have got guys with insane trick but no steeze or bigbike style. I would have loved to see some guys like jonny, david or r-Dog in the mix.
  • + 3
 Lebek’s Bike Flips are mental!! Congrats boys, go get em!
  • + 1
 To be honest all 4 deserve a invite

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013970
Mobile Version of Website