Video: Become a Swedish Slopestyle Rider in 10 Easy Steps

Nov 7, 2018
by maxfredrikssonpage  

Have you always wanted to be a Swedish slopestyle rider, renowned for their techy approach and just style in general? I teamed up with Swedish techwizard Olle Lundahl to show you the way.

6 Comments

  • + 2
 Hm... that sounds actually true. I bought an glowy orange bike to be like Nils Buller with his neon P3 and now he has a black Ticket...

Anyhoo. I know how to be a Swedish Enduro rider:
1. Buy either a Kona or a Canyon
2. install Strava but talk about Trailforks
3. Join group rides organized by shops
4. Pedal your ass off on climbs only to block everyone on descents
5. Criticize trail network in your town without showing up on building days
6. Buy XC29er as a “training bike” and ride it on running-paths as fast as you can to turn everyone against MTBers.
7. Talk how much you need to improve your cornering and jumping
  • + 2
 8. Wear supper skinny jeans, Sven, Fuck it, just wear yoga pants that look like jeans. Then stuff a sock in it so you wont be confused for a female.
  • + 1
 there is a purple bike in the video!
  • + 1
 You can graduate to having ONE colored bike after enough years on a black one. But all your other bikes must be really dark still.
  • + 1
 Not interesting news. Sorry bruh.
  • + 1
 IKEA.

