Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Become a Swedish Slopestyle Rider in 10 Easy Steps
Nov 7, 2018
by
maxfredrikssonpage
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Have you always wanted to be a Swedish slopestyle rider, renowned for their techy approach and just style in general? I teamed up with Swedish techwizard Olle Lundahl to show you the way.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
68077 views
Here's a New Standard We Should Get Behind - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
56286 views
Review: Box Two 11-Speed Drivetrain
46411 views
Braking News from Taiwan - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
42625 views
Gearbox Shifters, Hairnet Helmets, & Magnetic Hubs - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
42413 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Have an Air or Coil Sprung Shock on Your Trail Bike?
42120 views
Tech Briefing: 2019 Bikes, Disc Protectors, Dropper Posts & More - November 2018
41140 views
Must Watch: Kirt Voreis' "Here to Slay" is a Banger
39596 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(12 mins ago)
Hm... that sounds actually true. I bought an glowy orange bike to be like Nils Buller with his neon P3 and now he has a black Ticket...
Anyhoo. I know how to be a Swedish Enduro rider:
1. Buy either a Kona or a Canyon
2. install Strava but talk about Trailforks
3. Join group rides organized by shops
4. Pedal your ass off on climbs only to block everyone on descents
5. Criticize trail network in your town without showing up on building days
6. Buy XC29er as a “training bike” and ride it on running-paths as fast as you can to turn everyone against MTBers.
7. Talk how much you need to improve your cornering and jumping
[Reply]
+ 2
Boardlife69
(8 mins ago)
8. Wear supper skinny jeans, Sven, Fuck it, just wear yoga pants that look like jeans. Then stuff a sock in it so you wont be confused for a female.
[Reply]
+ 1
kmoter
(48 mins ago)
there is a purple bike in the video!
[Reply]
+ 1
trasselkalle
(8 mins ago)
You can graduate to having ONE colored bike after enough years on a black one. But all your other bikes must be really dark still.
[Reply]
+ 1
mokydot
(2 mins ago)
Not interesting news. Sorry bruh.
[Reply]
+ 1
chyu
(31 mins ago)
IKEA.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021225
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Anyhoo. I know how to be a Swedish Enduro rider:
1. Buy either a Kona or a Canyon
2. install Strava but talk about Trailforks
3. Join group rides organized by shops
4. Pedal your ass off on climbs only to block everyone on descents
5. Criticize trail network in your town without showing up on building days
6. Buy XC29er as a “training bike” and ride it on running-paths as fast as you can to turn everyone against MTBers.
7. Talk how much you need to improve your cornering and jumping
Post a Comment