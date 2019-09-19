Video: Becoming a Privateer Enduro Racer - On Track with Greg Callaghan

The path to becoming a sponsored rider isn't paved in gold. It often requires self-funding, traveling on a shoe-string, living in a van and a bucket load of determination. That's a privateer's way of life and for many professional racers, like Greg Callaghan, this is exactly where their careers started out.



It's been an action-packed summer for the Enduro World Series and racers headed to the French Alps, known to mountain bikers as the Field of Dreams for round 5 of the EWS 2019. There was less than a second in it between the stage winner Ed Masters and Richie Rude in France, further fuelling their head-to-head battle as they went into round 6 in Whistler, Canada.



Irish rider Greg Callaghan has journeyed from privateer to top contender of the Enduro World Series. — Red Bull