Video: Becoming a World Cup XC Racer with Maxime Marotte in 'Allez Maxime!'

Jun 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesSanta Cruz never went to cross country school. If we had, the report card would have read like a masterclass in delinquency: “Uses 120mm travel for 24 hour events”. “Races hardtails with 140mm forks”. “Charges uphill on 160mm gravity bikes.”

We’ve been sat at the back of the class all our lives. But it doesn't mean we haven't been paying attention.

The Blur combines everything we’ve learned from years of making carbon bikes. It's the lightest full-suspension bike we’ve ever made and features 100mm Superlight™ suspension designed for the likes of Maxime Marotte to taste that top step champagne.

Allez Maxime!Santa Cruz Bicycles


Posted In:
Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Maxime Marotte


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
63877 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
60880 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
55003 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
54291 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
49379 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
47175 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
44285 views
Thought Experiment: The $22,000 Trail Bike Build
41998 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007012
Mobile Version of Website