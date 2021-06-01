Video: Becoming a World Cup XC Racer with Maxime Marotte in 'Allez Maxime!'

Santa Cruz never went to cross country school. If we had, the report card would have read like a masterclass in delinquency: “Uses 120mm travel for 24 hour events”. “Races hardtails with 140mm forks”. “Charges uphill on 160mm gravity bikes.”



We’ve been sat at the back of the class all our lives. But it doesn't mean we haven't been paying attention.



The Blur combines everything we’ve learned from years of making carbon bikes. It's the lightest full-suspension bike we’ve ever made and features 100mm Superlight™ suspension designed for the likes of Maxime Marotte to taste that top step champagne.



Allez Maxime! — Santa Cruz Bicycles