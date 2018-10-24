VIDEOS

Video: Godziek's Road to Rampage Part 2

Oct 23, 2018
by Aleksander Osmałek  

You can turn on subtitles using the 'CC' button.

Join us for the second day of digging, picking lines, teaming up with heavy hitters and getting stoned… Wait, what?! Yeah, stones are a great deal at the new Red Bull Rampage site and dealing with them properly is a key to success. In this episode we will get some hints from the one and only Claw on building drops, sending license from Strait and Zink and finally get dialled on freeride classics - 360 of the drops! Literally, dig in into the dig day two!

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Guys, huge respect for these videos! It's fascinating to see how's Rampage done.

