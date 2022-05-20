Video: Behind the Best Trick at Darkfest with Adolf Silva

Darkfest 2022 was a wild one, and we were stoked to see Adolf Silva take the "best trick" award with his insane "Cali Roll". We followed him behind the scenes to learn more about the process and preparation he goes through to pull off these savage moves, or, is he just loco?
For Darkfest 2022, Adolf was riding a SB165 setup with a dual crown X-Fusion fork and coil shock, setup for freeride.
|For my bike setup for Yeti SB165, I keep it the same setup as always for Darkfest, I make it stiffer because the impacts are twice as heavy in some places, I ride Reverse Components wheels but set up 27.5"/26" mullet, single speed, hard suspension and not much more really, the same bike I usually ride but stiffer and with a 26" wheel in the back, which is my favourite part about the bike.—Adolf Silva
This year Adolf managed to land a double flip, a "Holy grab" and the Cali Roll. The Cali Roll was the trick that earned him the "Best Trick Award" 2022.
|The Cali Roll is definitely the hardest trick to be honest. You need the timing perfect, grab the seat in the perfect spot, you need to do the perfect body rotation so the bike doesn't move, you need to get on the pedals, it's a mess of a trick really, it's probably the hardest trick I do for sure.—Adolf Silva
|With the Cali Roll, I learned it on Moto first, on my FMX bike into the foam pit, once that worked out I tried on my bike, I tried about 250 times before it worked, then it finally worked ! Then since it worked, I haven't done it that many times, Darkfest is maybe my fifth time. But now I'm feeling pretty confident on that trick and I'm gonna be doing it more.—Adolf Silva
|To win the best trick at Darkfest was an amazing feeling, when you see all the guys sending it and seeing everyone doing the best stuff then to get the award for it, it makes the whole thing worth it !—Adolf Silva
