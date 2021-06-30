Video: Norco Pulls Back the Curtain on the Development of the New Range in 'Forged'

Words & video: Norco Bicycles
Take a peek behind the curtain at what it took to create the Norco Range.
The Range is the result of the largest scale team effort of anything we've ever produced.
It took absolutely everything we have to create; Inventing a whole new way of developing frame geometry, countless hours obsessing over suspension design and kinematics, then trail testing ‘til we knew we'd got it just right.
There’s No Other Way.
Credits
Director of Photography: Andre Nutini
Cinematography: Liam Mullany
Edit/Motion Design: Zach Rampen
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
21 Comments
