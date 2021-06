Video: Norco Pulls Back the Curtain on the Development of the New Range in 'Forged'

Words & video: Norco Bicycles

Take a peek behind the curtain at what it took to create the Norco Range.The Range is the result of the largest scale team effort of anything we've ever produced.It took absolutely everything we have to create; Inventing a whole new way of developing frame geometry, countless hours obsessing over suspension design and kinematics, then trail testing ‘til we knew we'd got it just right.There’s No Other Way.Get some at Norco.com Director of Photography: Andre NutiniCinematography: Liam MullanyEdit/Motion Design: Zach RampenColourist: Sam GillingSound Design: Keith White Audio