Video: Norco Pulls Back the Curtain on the Development of the New Range in 'Forged'

Jun 30, 2021
by Norco Bicycles  

Words & video: Norco Bicycles

Take a peek behind the curtain at what it took to create the Norco Range.

The Range is the result of the largest scale team effort of anything we've ever produced.

It took absolutely everything we have to create; Inventing a whole new way of developing frame geometry, countless hours obsessing over suspension design and kinematics, then trail testing ‘til we knew we'd got it just right.

There’s No Other Way.








Credits
Director of Photography: Andre Nutini
Cinematography: Liam Mullany
Edit/Motion Design: Zach Rampen
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Sound Design: Keith White Audio

21 Comments

  • 7 0
 But what was blurred out in the background at the end?
  • 7 0
 bicycle
  • 1 0
 New fluid
  • 1 0
 @handsomedan: high pivot fluid?
  • 4 0
 This just made me want to change careers. Very cool.
  • 2 0
 Wasn't this video accidentally released for like three hours a couple months ago?
  • 1 0
 This one is more of a documentary style and goes in to much more detail. Not something that's been done before at Norco!
  • 3 0
 Awesome, great to see the team getting a spotlight shone on them!
  • 7 0
 for shore!
  • 4 0
 @chris: The Pinkbike comment section absolutely must be dominated by puns, there's no other way.
  • 3 0
 Usually when I pull back the curtain noone get's that excited.
  • 2 0
 Any help on the 3d print process used to make the full-size mock-up? @brianpark It's shown in the video at 0:31
  • 2 0
 I loved hearing the thoughts put into this design.
  • 2 0
 I could literally watch Arthur work all day.....
  • 2 0
 He's the best!
  • 1 0
 Seeing the mule to real bike comparison makes me appreciate the engineering work behin the bike even more! Love the video !
  • 1 0
 So sexy. Sadly LBS told me no C1's till July 2022 Frown
  • 1 0
 Order now. You'll still want one in July next year.
  • 2 4
 At least the seatpost and TT/ST junction doesn't look like a rifle forestock and barrel...

*cough* Forbidden Dreadnought *cough*
  • 3 6
 Get some what @ Norco.com? Headaches?? What a terrible website.
  • 1 0
 here's a website for you to clear up those supposed "headaches".

headaches.org

