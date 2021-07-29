Video: Behind the Lens with Scott Sports in Their Backyard of Verbier, Switzerland

Jul 29, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  

Breathtaking sunrises, dream-worthy ridgelines, shralp, smiles, and all-around good times. Judging by the awe-inspiring photos that make it onto websites, magazines, and posters, mountain bike photo shoots seem like non-stop fun from start to finish...right?

Well, much of the time, yes. What doesn't always reach the end viewer however is the blood, sweat and tears (of joy) that often go into nailing those centrefold worthy bangers.

Join the SCOTT team as they set out to shoot 20 mountain bikes from the 2021 range over 7 days in the action sports wonderland of Verbier, Switzerland.











The Creative Guys: Shaperideshoot, Gaudenz Danuser, Markus Greber, Kifcat.

Many thanks to Verbier Tourism.

Check out the full story.

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 "Gee, I wonder why Scott makes such good bikes and other gear..."

*gestures wildly around*
  • 1 0
 Where's Bryson?

