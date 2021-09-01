Video: Behind the Scenes as Tomomi Nishikubo Tackles a Pentathlon On His Trials Bike

I came up with this idea about a year ago. Too late to realize for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but when they got moved to 2021, that was the perfect timing. I was super stoked on having the Olympic Games in my country and just couldn’t stop myself jumping into the Games in my own way. Haha!Aside from finding a track & field stadium that allows bikes, the most difficult trick was the final part of 3,000 m steeplechase, the Torii hurdle. This huge hurdle was built onsite. We procured materials locally and built and painted it while filming other parts. It was a bit slippery and shaky. Also, the day we shot this trick was real windy. I was very nervous and it actually took me some time to realize the nose drop. — Tomomi Nishikubo