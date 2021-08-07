Video: Behind the Scenes at Ard Rock

Aug 7, 2021
by ard-rock  

With the racing looming at Ard Rock our on-the-ground reporters Joe Flanagan and Mark Scott chat with some of the key course crew and sample stage 2 and 6.

ard rock


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Mark Scott Joe Flanagan Ard Rock


Must Read This Week
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
66023 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
57944 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
51711 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
43816 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
43120 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
41625 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
40067 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
39605 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 AHA!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007804
Mobile Version of Website