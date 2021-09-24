Video: Behind the Scenes at EWS Crans Montana with Orange Factory Racing

There's no rest from the racing right now! After a BIG weekend in Loudenvielle, France the Orange Factory Racing guys jetted straight on to Crans Montana in Valais, Switzerland for round 7 of the Enduro World Series.
Watch episode 4 here from the EWS in Loudenvielle:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFpOdi27Of0&t=2s&ab_channel=orangebikes
The Riders:
Lachlan Blair https://www.instagram.com/lachlanblair
Joe Connell https://www.instagram.com/joe__connell
Tom Wilson https://www.instagram.com/tomwilson101
The Orange Factory Racing team is supported by:
Leatt
Formula Suspension
Michelin
e*Thirteen
Burgtec
Juice Lubes
SDG Components
Granite Design
Strange Components
0 Comments
Post a Comment