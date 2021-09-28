Video: Behind the Scenes at EWS Finale with Orange Factory Racing

Straight off the finish line of Crans Montana, the guys hit the road for Round 8 of the World Enduro Series in sunny, dusty Finale.
Watch episode 5 here from the EWS in Crans Montana here
.
The Riders:
Lachlan Blair https://www.instagram.com/lachlanblair
Joe Connell https://www.instagram.com/joe__connell
Tom Wilson https://www.instagram.com/tomwilson101
The Orange Factory Racing team is supported by:
Leatt
Formula Suspension
Michelin
e*Thirteen
Burgtec
Juice Lubes
SDG Components
Granite Design
Strange Components
