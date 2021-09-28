Video: Behind the Scenes at EWS Finale with Orange Factory Racing

Sep 28, 2021
by Orange Bikes  

Straight off the finish line of Crans Montana, the guys hit the road for Round 8 of the World Enduro Series in sunny, dusty Finale.

Watch episode 5 here from the EWS in Crans Montana here.

The Riders:
Lachlan Blair https://www.instagram.com/lachlanblair
Joe Connell https://www.instagram.com/joe__connell
Tom Wilson https://www.instagram.com/tomwilson101

The Orange Factory Racing team is supported by:
Leatt
Formula Suspension
Michelin
e*Thirteen
Burgtec
Juice Lubes
SDG Components
Granite Design
Strange Components

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Orange Bikes Lachlan Blair Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Finale Ligure 2021


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
66894 views
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
65393 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
58184 views
Review: 12 Months With the EXT Era Fork
49579 views
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
49119 views
Williams Racing Products Release New CentreHub Decoupling Spider
40795 views
Field Test: 5 Enduro Bikes (and 1 eMTB) Face the Efficiency Test
40653 views
Bike Check: Brad Copeland's 'Mechanic's Superbike,' a Modified eCommuter Designed for Kate Courtney's Tech Support
39508 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007645
Mobile Version of Website