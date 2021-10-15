Video: Behind the Scenes at EWS Tweed Valley with Orange Factory Racing

It's been a huge year of racing and 9 rounds later Orange Factory Racing are back where they started in Scotland for the end of season final. The Riders:Lachlan Blair https://www.instagram.com/lachlanblairJoe Connell https://www.instagram.com/joe__connellTom Wilson https://www.instagram.com/tomwilson101
You can watch all of this year's Back on the Road Videos from Orange Factory Racing here on Youtube
.The Orange Factory Racing team is supported by:
Leatt
Formula Suspension
Michelin
e*Thirteen
Burgtec
Juice Lubes
SDG Components
Granite Design
Strange Components
0 Comments
Post a Comment