Video: Behind the Scenes at EWS Tweed Valley with Orange Factory Racing

Oct 15, 2021
by Orange Bikes  

It's been a huge year of racing and 9 rounds later Orange Factory Racing are back where they started in Scotland for the end of season final.

The Riders:
Lachlan Blair https://www.instagram.com/lachlanblair
Joe Connell https://www.instagram.com/joe__connell
Tom Wilson https://www.instagram.com/tomwilson101

You can watch all of this year's Back on the Road Videos from Orange Factory Racing here on Youtube.

The Orange Factory Racing team is supported by:
Leatt
Formula Suspension
Michelin
e*Thirteen
Burgtec
Juice Lubes
SDG Components
Granite Design
Strange Components



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Orange Bikes Joe Connell Lachlan Blair Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2021


