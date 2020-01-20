Video: Behind the Scenes at the 2020 Field Test

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Behind the Scenes





The mid-lap beer hand-off didn't go quite as planned.

Out of all the things Brian Park (our boss) organized for this year's Field Test, he really did drop the ball with the wet and chilly weather. That said, he gets a pass because it made for ideal trail conditions.

An operation this big required a lot of help. James Huang (left) is from Colorado and a tech editor at our sister website, CyclingTips. He was often heard saying, ''Holy shit! This trail isn't like the ones in Boulder.'' Videographer Ohad Nir (right) calls Israel home and was nearing the end of a multi-month stay in Whistler. He wouldn't stop smiling and ended every sentence with, ''Best summer of my life!'' Preach it, Ohad.

Pete: "Go!' Kazimer: "Did you say go or no?" Our video and photo team had the patience of saints for two weeks straight.

Big mountains, plenty of rowdy trails, and fourte... Thirteen bikes to ride for two weeks. Another day in paradise.

Hail Whistler. Yeah, there was plenty to be happy about at this year's Field Test.

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from

Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.

The 2020 Field Test saw fourteen of the newest and most relevant bikes go up against each other and the mountains, all on the rowdy trails of Pemberton and a sleepy little mountain town called Whistler that you might have heard of before. No amount of planning could ever ensure that it'd be hiccup-free, and it certainly wasn't, but what a hell of a good time. Of course, an operation like that doesn't happen without a whole bunch of people doing a whole bunch of work, most of them behind the camera rather than in front of it.The final video from the 2020 Field Test is a look behind the scenes at how it all went down.