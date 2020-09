Take a journey inside the making of the Audi Nines MTB 2020. Here in the Ellweiler quarry, we've sequestered ourselves for another week of otherworldly mountain bike action.



Join our athletes for a first glimpse inside the Audi Nines bubble, from some of the highlight tricks so far, to a stop at the Navelo tent for some much-needed physiotherapy after the session. — The Audi Nines