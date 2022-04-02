close
Video: Behind the Scenes at the Australian National Champs with Baxter Maiwald

Apr 2, 2022
by baxter maiwald  

In a sport where tenths of seconds separate victory and a mid-pack result, a race weekend – and everything leading up to that ‘go time’ – is everything. The mind needs singular focus and dodged determination – an edge – to reach that perfect race run. The body, obedient, needs to be rested and ready to race. Surrounding the racer is his support group – the mates there for the banter, to help laugh off nerves, talk race lines and strategy and fine-tune the bike to perfection.

My name is Baxter Maiwald and, with a fifth and fourth result in 2020 and 2021 for National Champs, my eyes are fixed on stepping up to the top podium. Partnering with FOX Racing Australia, join us as we take you on the journey that is my 2022 National Championships week in Maydena, Tasmania. Instead of watching a highlights reel, enjoy the week as a fly on the wall and be ready to be blown away.



Photo Credit: @rfphotographics
#FOXRacing #Downhill #MTB #Maydena #DH

