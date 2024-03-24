Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Behind The Scenes At The FIRST EVER Women's Diamond Series Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Mar 24, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
Watch history be made at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza as the women's field takes to the Diamond Series slope course for the first time.
Posted In:
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,093 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
113564 views
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with Unified Slopestyle Athlete Statement]
77544 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
63335 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
60942 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39548 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
37860 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
31319 views
Trailforks Introduces New 'Traildar' Feature
27879 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.261422
Mobile Version of Website