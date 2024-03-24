Video: Behind The Scenes At The FIRST EVER Women's Diamond Series Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 24, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  


Watch history be made at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza as the women's field takes to the Diamond Series slope course for the first time.

Posted In:
Videos Crankworx Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024


