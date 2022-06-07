Video: Behind the Scenes at the Fort William DH World Cup with Gamux Factory Racing

Jun 7, 2022
by GAMUX BIKES  

GAMUX FACTORY RACING S1/E5 | WC #2 Ft. William

Since Lourdes, the team has worked hard to improve bikes and riders. So naturally, everyone was looking forward to racing on the legendary track in Fort William and seeing if they had made any progress compared to the world's best.

Embedded deep in the Scottish highlands, the track in Ft. William is the longest and one of the most physical on the World Cup calendar. The weather can be challenging, but the wonderful and numerous fans make up for it.

See if Loris, Lino, and the team have taken a step forward and how their week in the Scottish highlands turned out in our latest episode
.
by Sebastian Sternemann
Romeo and Chris making sure the bikes are ready for the first practice session - by Sebastian Sternemann

Full service for the rigs after a Swiss National just the weekend before - by Sebastian Sternemann

LEHMANN LinoSUI 10094455247 - GAMUX FACTORY RACING
Lino navigating the top turns during a rare moment of sunshine- by Sebastian Sternemann

MICHELLOD Loris By Sebastian Sternemann
Ohh yes, it is rough out there - by Sebastian Sternemann

Reiku did enjoy his share of Scottish delicacies - by Sebastian Sternemann

