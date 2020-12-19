Video: Behind the Scenes at the Maribor DH World Cup with Pivot Factory Racing

Team manager Bernard Kerr and rider Ed Masters are very clear when describing the Pivot Factory Racing team. ,,We're all idiots in our own way'', says Masters, with Kerr adding: ,,If we took our team too seriously, everyone would have worse results.'' In Maribor the team battles with the rainy conditions, but keeps it fun and positive along the way. And we get to tag along. Join us on an adventure with Kerr and Masters and see how the team manages a celebratory lunch, why hotel security had to be by-passed more than once, how privateer Charlie Murray ended up with the team and what a 'code red' means. Pivot Factory Racing: where fun and performance meet. — Shimano