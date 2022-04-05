Video: Behind the Scenes at the Trek Factory Racing XC Team Camp in Girona

Photos by Ross Bell
Trek Factory Racing XC is coming off a banner year highlighted by Evie Richards' world championship and Jolanda Neff's Olympic gold.
The team will carry six riders into the 2022 season. Vlad Dascalu is joining the team after racing with Trek-Pirelli, and Riley Amos and Maddie Munro are now full-time members after moonlighting with the squad last season.
Go behind the scenes at training camp in Spain, meet the new faces, and check out Richards' dazzling new rainbow bike ahead of the World Cup season opener this weekend in Petropolis, Brazil!
Dive deeper in Trek's 2022 team preview,
and follow the team on Instagram
to keep track of everything they're up to.
