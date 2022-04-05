close
Video: Behind the Scenes at the Trek Factory Racing XC Team Camp in Girona

Apr 5, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Photos by Ross Bell

Trek Factory Racing XC is coming off a banner year highlighted by Evie Richards' world championship and Jolanda Neff's Olympic gold.

The team will carry six riders into the 2022 season. Vlad Dascalu is joining the team after racing with Trek-Pirelli, and Riley Amos and Maddie Munro are now full-time members after moonlighting with the squad last season.

Go behind the scenes at training camp in Spain, meet the new faces, and check out Richards' dazzling new rainbow bike ahead of the World Cup season opener this weekend in Petropolis, Brazil!

Dive deeper in Trek's 2022 team preview, and follow the team on Instagram to keep track of everything they're up to.

Jolanda Neff is your reigning Olympic Champion.

Evie Richards is your 2021 Elite women's World Champion.

Vlad Dascalu broke out in a big way in his second elite season in 2021, taking his first career podium with a fifth place finish in Leogang, and his first career World Cup medal with a silver performance in Snowshoe. He also competed for Romania at the Olympics, finishing seventh.

Harriet Harnden does double duty on the enduro race team, taking fourth overall in the Enduro World Series in 2021.

U23 national US champion Riley Amos broke through with a win in Leogang in just his third-ever U23 World Cup start.

Jolanda Neff's Supercaliber with gold details to honour her Olympic gold medal.


Photos by Ross Bell
Evie Richards' Supercaliber celebrates her World Championships win.
















