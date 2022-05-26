Watch
Video: Behind the Scenes at Vali Höll's First Elite Race in Fort William
May 26, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Vali Höll documents her first time racing at Fort William as an elite rider. Despite a crash, Höll still managed a fifth place.
Racing and Events
Videos
Vali Holl
#PBWMN
