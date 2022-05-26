Video: Behind the Scenes at Vali Höll's First Elite Race in Fort William

May 26, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Vali Höll documents her first time racing at Fort William as an elite rider. Despite a crash, Höll still managed a fifth place.

Racing and Events Videos Vali Holl #PBWMN


