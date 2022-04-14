Video: Behind the Scenes Filming & Celebrating Dirt Jump Culture in France

What defines the greatness of a sport? Who decides that such a discipline is the perfect interpretation of a sport? These are two questions that Jeremy Berthier
never worried about...
To become a trail rider
, you must love all things trail building, like spending many hours working the land. Many more than riding it. It is total dedication for the recognition of peers, but who cares? Recognition is nothing compared to the memories made in the dirt arena!
So when we asked Jérémy what his dream trail would be he spontaneously chose Peynier
. Peynier was obvious because of the difficulty
but above all because of its rich history
. This historic site that has been built over a long period of time, and that survives everything, is a work of art by a group of true enthusiasts.
Jérémy wanted to pay tribute to Peynier
and his crew
. Done!Rider
: Jeremy BerthierDirected by
: Leon PerrinFilm
: Leon Perrin & Pierre DupontEdit
: Leon PerrinMusic
: Monolord - Rust RustSound Design
: Leo LunelColors
: Alex NaureilsInfographist
: Roxanne LoewertPhotography
: JB Liautard; Gaetan Clary
