VIDEOS
Video: Behind The Scenes Filming & Riding in Australia's Outback with Bas van Steenbergen & Vaea Verbeeck
May 13, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
From heatwaves to monsoons, the crew that created Up Top Down Under battled it all. Check out all the behind the scenes action from the video.
Original Video
Video by: Ty Bowmaker
@pinkbikeoriginals
@captyvatemedia
liammullany
Plus
(31 mins ago)
Thanks for the fun trip! Stellar crew!
Always good to know even when I’m not trying to be sarcastic my voice sounds sarcastic haha.
[Reply]
