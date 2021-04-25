Video: Behind the Scenes Footage, Interviews & Judges' Feedback from the 2021 X Games Real MTB

Words: X Games
As X Games Real MTB week draws to a close, featuring the ground-breaking parts from DJ Brandt
, Danny MacAskill
, Vero Sandler
, Brandon Semenuk
, Brage Vestavik
and Cam Zink
, it's time to revisit all the action with the ABC “World of X Games: Real MTB 2021” show, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the X Games all-video freeride contest. The full show, hosted by Tyler McCaul, will feature the original video parts from all six athletes, behind-the-scenes footage, athlete interviews, judge feedback from Aaron Chase, Geoff Gulevich and Calvin Huth, plus the awarding of the first-ever Real MTB medals.
There's still time to make your voice heard at XGames.com/RealMTB
for the hotly contested Fan Favorite vote through Sunday night!
11 Comments
Post a Comment