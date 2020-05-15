Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Behind the Scenes from Fabio Wibmer's Incredible 'Home Office'
May 15, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Want to know how "
Home Office
" was made and how many tries it took Fabio Wibmer to nail it for the final version?
Posted In:
Videos
Fabio Wibmer
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
124465 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
75692 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
71929 views
Review: Spot's Ryve 115 29 is a Part-Time Racer Doing Trail Bike Duty
33356 views
Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
29356 views
The Best Tech From the Losinj DH World Cup
28861 views
Ask Pinkbike: Carbon vs. Aluminum Rims, Mismatched Drivetains, Coil Shock Sag, & How Much Travel Does a Beginner Need?
27702 views
Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016
27497 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
Lanebobane
(27 mins ago)
"Want to know how many tries it took Fabio Wibmer to nail it for the final version?" No I'd prefer to remain ignorant and think he did it all first try with zero setup time in between.
[Reply]
1
1
TOflat
(39 mins ago)
Why is everything "Insane" or "Unbelievable". The video is totally sane. Very well choreographed, expertly executed, and incredibly enjoyable and fun to watch. I can totally see rational clear thinking people believing this.
[Reply]
1
0
GoCougars
(22 mins ago)
I appreciate the honesty. It's interesting to know how much work go into these. Even with his skill, I probably would give up on a trick after 12 times.
[Reply]
1
0
enduroNZ
(23 mins ago)
That’s Sick!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007328
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment