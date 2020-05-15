Video: Behind the Scenes from Fabio Wibmer's Incredible 'Home Office'

May 15, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Want to know how "Home Office" was made and how many tries it took Fabio Wibmer to nail it for the final version?

Posted In:
Videos Fabio Wibmer


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
124465 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
75692 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
71929 views
Review: Spot's Ryve 115 29 is a Part-Time Racer Doing Trail Bike Duty
33356 views
Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
29356 views
The Best Tech From the Losinj DH World Cup
28861 views
Ask Pinkbike: Carbon vs. Aluminum Rims, Mismatched Drivetains, Coil Shock Sag, & How Much Travel Does a Beginner Need?
27702 views
Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016
27497 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 "Want to know how many tries it took Fabio Wibmer to nail it for the final version?" No I'd prefer to remain ignorant and think he did it all first try with zero setup time in between.
  • 1 1
 Why is everything "Insane" or "Unbelievable". The video is totally sane. Very well choreographed, expertly executed, and incredibly enjoyable and fun to watch. I can totally see rational clear thinking people believing this.
  • 1 0
 I appreciate the honesty. It's interesting to know how much work go into these. Even with his skill, I probably would give up on a trick after 12 times.
  • 1 0
 That’s Sick!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007328
Mobile Version of Website