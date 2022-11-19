Video: Behind The Scenes from Joe Barnes' Bedtime Story Film

Nov 19, 2022
by Joe Barnes  


Joe and Bo's Bedtime Story film was the brainchild of Joe Barnes and Tommy Wilkinson from DW Agency and to put together staring Joe, Pete Scullion and Bo Barnes.

The behind the scenes was filmed by Joe and Pete by both passing the potato camera between themselves to create a fly-on-the-wall view of the fun that was had on set.

Lots of bikes, wheelies, skids and laughs. Not to mention a boat, mountain hut, and the world-famous Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop.

If you didn't catch the main film then make sure you check it out.
https://youtu.be/9nZujKZGeAQ

We hope you enjoy both.

Photos - Pete Scullion

Photo- Pete Scullion


Posted In:
Videos Joe Barnes


