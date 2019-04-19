VIDEOS

Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation

Apr 19, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Catch up with Aaron Gwin and go behind the scenes as he prepares for the 2019 season and launches the new Intense Factory Racing team.

Video: Red Bull

19 Comments

  • + 10
 i can go faster, but my fitness holds me back. Ummm what? He is one of the fittest guys out there and has won 20 world cups...just nuts
  • + 8
 Give that drone operator a raise.
  • + 1
 Some of that footage was nuts! It was really in stark contrast to all those fly by / pan shots where it was obvious Gwin just rode by the person on the camera. I guess it shows the limits of current drones in more forested areas.
  • + 6
 Crazy how much style Gwin can ride with when just riding for fun. Really shows how he's in total control of his bike. It's gonna be a good season!
  • + 6
 Obi-Wan Gwinobi
  • + 4
 "10 minute drive from my house" JESUS CHRIST, you're supposed to be a cyclist.
  • + 2
 hey that's too long for a DH cyclist... about twice too long actually haha
  • + 2
 Why chance getting hit by an idiot who’s texting and driving?

Then the questing might be, ‘why’d you ride road? You were ONLY a ten minute drive from your house!’
  • + 5
 I had no idea Barry Manilow was part of Intense
  • + 2
 isn't even hitting 100% speed top to bottom yet! Great to hear things will only be getting faster. Very dialed and fun to watch rider. And honest
  • + 3
 6:53... So rad
  • + 1
 incase anyone forgot Gwin reminds you of his speed, precision and smoothness.!! bring on the World Cups!!!

P"
  • + 1
 Stoked for this all around: Intense, Gwin, the team...all of it.
  • - 1
 That ginger guy ain't a bad rider he might win something soon
  • - 3
 “Preparation”
