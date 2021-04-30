Video: Behind the Scenes of Brage Vestavik's Fan Favorite X Games Real MTB Edit

Apr 30, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesGo behind the scenes of Brage Vestavik and filmer/editor Oscar Kalsnes/Blur Media’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021, the all-video MTB contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games. X Games


  • 25 6
 Oooh first comment - resist the urge... Brage was robbed!
  • 13 3
 BRG GT RBD
  • 3 0
 Semenuk couldn't hit these lines, said no one ever. honestly though, Brandon would have trouble duplicating the last part, he doesn't know how to straight air off a drop.
  • 3 2
 I have been asking myself, where can I find the "good" dirt. Now I know; "the good dirt is normally at the top of the hill." Thanks Brage!

Awesome video, thanks for posting it!!!
  • 3 1
 Love everything about this...amazing job and props to the whole squad involved!
  • 5 3
 Excellent Rider !
Excellent Team !
The Judges ... ... ... !
RedBull, where you at !?
  • 2 1
 “It feels so good when you spend so much time putting work into one thing and to finally see it work...it’s the best thing ever” absolutely this
  • 2 3
 If Semenuk didn't win, the contest could not honestly be said to be about skill on the bike, and if it isn't about skill on the bike, it's not that cool anymore.
  • 2 0
 The "best music ever" is not the most complicated song played by the most skilled musician.

No disrespect to anyone involved, all the videos were mind blowing!
  • 1 0
 I had a similar thought- in a few years Brage probably polishes his style and precision and will look similar to what the established riders did. So then he will not be interesting any more?
  • 4 5
 In this shitty ebike invested world, Brage and his crew remind me why I feel proud to call myself a mountain biker!
  • 2 2
 semenuk got robbed!
