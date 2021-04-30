Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind the Scenes of Brage Vestavik's Fan Favorite X Games Real MTB Edit
Apr 30, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Go behind the scenes of Brage Vestavik and filmer/editor Oscar Kalsnes/Blur Media’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2021, the all-video MTB contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
X Games
Videos
Brage Vestavik
X Games Real MTB 2021
Score
Time
Who Faved
25
6
onlydownplz
(1 hours ago)
Oooh first comment - resist the urge... Brage was robbed!
[Reply]
13
3
n8dawg82
(1 hours ago)
BRG GT RBD
[Reply]
3
0
t-swing
(42 mins ago)
Semenuk couldn't hit these lines, said no one ever. honestly though, Brandon would have trouble duplicating the last part, he doesn't know how to straight air off a drop.
[Reply]
3
2
Dtwillow
(1 hours ago)
I have been asking myself, where can I find the "good" dirt. Now I know; "the good dirt is normally at the top of the hill." Thanks Brage!
Awesome video, thanks for posting it!!!
[Reply]
3
1
unicornmtb25
(1 hours ago)
Love everything about this...amazing job and props to the whole squad involved!
[Reply]
5
3
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
Excellent Rider !
Excellent Team !
The Judges ... ... ... !
RedBull, where you at !?
[Reply]
2
1
bradwalton
Plus
(1 hours ago)
“It feels so good when you spend so much time putting work into one thing and to finally see it work...it’s the best thing ever” absolutely this
[Reply]
2
3
IF-OBA-WILLS-IT
(47 mins ago)
If Semenuk didn't win, the contest could not honestly be said to be about skill on the bike, and if it isn't about skill on the bike, it's not that cool anymore.
[Reply]
2
0
dfiler
(27 mins ago)
The "best music ever" is not the most complicated song played by the most skilled musician.
No disrespect to anyone involved, all the videos were mind blowing!
[Reply]
1
0
chrsei
(3 mins ago)
I had a similar thought- in a few years Brage probably polishes his style and precision and will look similar to what the established riders did. So then he will not be interesting any more?
[Reply]
4
5
Nerra
(53 mins ago)
In this shitty ebike invested world, Brage and his crew remind me why I feel proud to call myself a mountain biker!
[Reply]
2
2
alexdeich
(48 mins ago)
semenuk got robbed!
[Reply]
5
9
PTyliszczak
(1 hours ago)
I like how they put out the videos, put out the full broadcast, then split up the full broadcast into these behind the scenes videos that actually add no extra content. I guess you have to maximize that YouTube ad revenue somehow.
[Reply]
12
0
islandforlife
(1 hours ago)
I appreciate it. Haven't had time to sit and watch the full broadcast, so it's been great to have these quick clips to catch me up on how everything went down.
You know, you don't have to watch them... they've made this stuff so that it's easily consumable and you can watch however you want. Better to have more versions/content than less.
[Reply]
