Video: Behind the Scenes of Brandon Semenuk's Winning Real MTB Segment

Apr 29, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Brandon Semenuk and filmmaker Rupert Walker are a formidable team, and they once again created something special in Semenuk's X Games Real MTB segment. The behind-the-scenes video tells the story behind the Semenuk-Walker partnership and shows some of the work that goes into making such an edit.

Posted In:
Videos Revel Co Brandon Semenuk


17 Comments

  • 34 3
 In my opinion, nobody got robbed this year. Brandon’s segment took so much work to be perfect and it’s ignorant to say that he didn’t “deserve” to win
  • 10 0
 With that being said, everybody still absolutely killed it!
  • 2 0
 Am I mistaken, or was the 720 more of a weak point (at least in Chase's mind?)

While it could have set the edit apart, I'm not sure the video clearly supports that suggestion - thumbnail seems misleading, as no judge describes the 7 as setting this edit apart.
  • 1 0
 If you watch the other real comps, it is almost like they tell at least one judge to critique something for every rider.
  • 1 0
 I think he was referencing that idea that we’re all a bit spoiled by seeing what Semenuk has done in the past, because what by all accounts was a huge, gnarly move left him (Aaron) feeling a bit let down. And he seemed to recognize how crazy it is to feel let down by that move as an ender.
  • 6 0
 Congrats Brandon! It was another impressive project from you.
  • 1 0
 I got a lot out of watching the making of for Semenuk's unreal segment:

youtu.be/B62HbIFu-vI

It's funny how often people talk about how "easy" and "flawless" he makes everything look. Yet in that making of you find out he's crashed a bunch of times, he's riding injured, they're running out of filming time, it's so incredibly close to not happening at all.

Personally just felt this was the best thing I'd ever seen in mtb and I wonder about the misses and close calls we'll never see.
  • 1 0
 Semenuk makes everything look so damn easy that people legit think he shouldn't have won
  • 1 0
 Personally, I believe we were all winners... Beer
  • 1 4
 LoL
Post a Comment



