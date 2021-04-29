Video: Behind the Scenes of Brandon Semenuk's Winning Real MTB Segment

Brandon Semenuk and filmmaker Rupert Walker are a formidable team, and they once again created something special in Semenuk's X Games Real MTB segment. The behind-the-scenes video tells the story behind the Semenuk-Walker partnership and shows some of the work that goes into making such an edit.
While it could have set the edit apart, I'm not sure the video clearly supports that suggestion - thumbnail seems misleading, as no judge describes the 7 as setting this edit apart.
It's funny how often people talk about how "easy" and "flawless" he makes everything look. Yet in that making of you find out he's crashed a bunch of times, he's riding injured, they're running out of filming time, it's so incredibly close to not happening at all.
Personally just felt this was the best thing I'd ever seen in mtb and I wonder about the misses and close calls we'll never see.
