Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Video: Behind the Scenes of Brendog's Alpine Slashing with Vinny T
Mar 2, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Join myself, the crew & Vinny T as we ride on the snow pistes of Châtel and fly down Vinny's infamous gully tracks.
—
Brendan Fairclough
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Brendan Fairclough
Vincent Tupin
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
cassonwd
(16 mins ago)
I’ll watch anything with Brendog and/or Vinny T in the title
[Reply]
