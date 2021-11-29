Video: Behind The Scenes of Building Thomas Estaque's Perfect Track

French

Directed by

Shot & Edit

Additionel Film

Sound & Design

Photography

Diggers

Special thanks

The launch of our new 'Commencal Segment Project' could only be done with a unique, creative and somewhat dreamy rider. If you know Thomas Estaque, you’ll appreciate him being the obvious choice for this project. A person with the perfect mix of authenticity, commitment and aspirations.For sure, we could've asked him to tell us what he wanted and prepared a line for him in an idyllic location, on the edge of a cliff or with a view of the ocean. But it wasn't Thomas's vision. Thomas is from Ariège and he's proud of it! Ariège is a region a bit like him; authentic, natural,The project had to follow this logic, so as not to be short-lived or only image focused. This track is the fruit of a collaboration between the rider, diggers and brand. Furthermore, the track will remain open to the community!Through this documentary, we show you this story of humanity.: Leon Perrin & Thomas Estaque: Leon Perrin: Gaetan Clary / Pierre Dupont / Jocelyn Caron: Baptiste Waneukem / Leo Lunel: JB Liautard: PEF / Jeremy Berthier / Louis ReboulFrancis and Severine EstaqueBas & Mary PotClub VTT Moulis