Video: Behind The Scenes of Building Thomas Estaque's Perfect Track

Nov 29, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


The launch of our new 'Commencal Segment Project' could only be done with a unique, creative and somewhat dreamy rider. If you know Thomas Estaque, you’ll appreciate him being the obvious choice for this project. A person with the perfect mix of authenticity, commitment and aspirations.

For sure, we could've asked him to tell us what he wanted and prepared a line for him in an idyllic location, on the edge of a cliff or with a view of the ocean. But it wasn't Thomas's vision. Thomas is from Ariège and he's proud of it! Ariège is a region a bit like him; authentic, natural, French.

The project had to follow this logic, so as not to be short-lived or only image focused. This track is the fruit of a collaboration between the rider, diggers and brand. Furthermore, the track will remain open to the community!

Through this documentary, we show you this story of humanity.
















Directed by : Leon Perrin & Thomas Estaque
Shot & Edit : Leon Perrin
Additionel Film : Gaetan Clary / Pierre Dupont / Jocelyn Caron
Sound & Design : Baptiste Waneukem / Leo Lunel
Photography : JB Liautard
Diggers : PEF / Jeremy Berthier / Louis Reboul
Special thanks :
Francis and Severine Estaque
Bas & Mary Pot
Club VTT Moulis

  • 2 0
 "...the track will remain open to the community!" Well done Commencal et al! Seeing very well made features that clearly took many hours/dollars to build that are used only for a single edit has always somewhat bothered me. I know many features built are too big, or difficult for nearly all riders, but still. There are still many locations where good/any trails don't exist. I think a bike company spending money to build/maintain trails/bike parks in those locations would be far better marketing than sponsoring a mid pack athlete or a youtuber.

