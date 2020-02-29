Video: Behind The Scenes Filming 'Chasing Volcanoes' with Kilian Bron

Last month
, we released
Chasing Volcanoes on a MTB with Kilian Bron. For a duration of 15 days
Kilian Bron
, Leon Perrin
, Gaetan Clary
, JB Liautard
, Pierre Dupont
plus Skippers Lucas Frigout
and Adrien Desuzinge
went on a mission!
Destination, the Aeolian Islands
, an archipelago located between Sicily
and Italy.
Vertigo, erupting volcanoes, seasickness and sulphur fumaroles, it’s all to see in the behind the scenes today footage of this film
like no other!Rider
: Kilian BronFilm & Edit:
Gaetan ClaryPhotography
: JB LiautardFPV Drone
: Pierre Dupont (Cinematic Flow)
