Video: Behind The Scenes Filming 'Chasing Volcanoes' with Kilian Bron

Feb 29, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Last month, we released Chasing Volcanoes on a MTB with Kilian Bron. For a duration of 15 days Kilian Bron, Leon Perrin, Gaetan Clary, JB Liautard, Pierre Dupont plus Skippers Lucas Frigout and Adrien Desuzinge went on a mission!

Destination, the Aeolian Islands, an archipelago located between Sicily and Italy.

Vertigo, erupting volcanoes, seasickness and sulphur fumaroles, it’s all to see in the behind the scenes today footage of this film like no other!

Rider: Kilian Bron
Film & Edit: Gaetan Clary
Photography: JB Liautard
FPV Drone: Pierre Dupont (Cinematic Flow)









Posted In:
Videos Commencal Kilian Bron


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
107237 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
43677 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
42838 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
41385 views
Must Watch: Peaty, Warner, Longden and Pagey Have a Grand Old Day Out at Bike Park Wales
37312 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
36830 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
35218 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
26827 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007240
Mobile Version of Website