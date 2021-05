Behind The Scenes of "This and That" Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle - Mountain Biking in the Woods



Take a look at how myself and Kriss Kyle filmed the mountain bike section of our recent film “This and That.” We had so much fun making this video we thought we should share some more of it with you. A massive thanks to Endura for getting behind this project last minute and allowing us to go out and make this fun film. — Danny MacAskill