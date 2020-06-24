Video: Behind the Scenes of Danny MacAskill's Trailer Flip

Jun 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Danny MacAskill’s creativity knows no bounds. While most of the filming was already done for his 2019 project Danny Daycare, in which he carried around his friend’s daughter Daisy (and most of the time this was a doll) in a children’s bike trailer Danny was still missing the icing on the cake. The Scottish mountain bike and trials athlete decided to step up with a trick that most of us can only dream of doing the normal way: “After getting most of the film done over about 1,5 years, it was still really something missing. I kind of had in the back of my mind that it’d be pretty cool to try to go upside down with the trailer in the back. That started a six-month mission: from trying to learn it on a foam pit, then taking it to an airbag and then trying to find a location all the way to making it all work together.”

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Danny Macaskill


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138415 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
71253 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
52377 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
46219 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
38769 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
37257 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
33499 views
Rocky Mountain Announces Recall of Alloy 2018 - 2020 Instinct, Instinct BC, & Pipeline
30195 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Danny's work ethic is probably the most impressive part of his riding. Sure he's insanely good on the bike, but he also really cares about innovating and pushing the limits. Hundreds of tries, and after he nails hit, he immediately is like "time to get more shots so the video is good!" what a legend.
  • 1 1
 Sheesh! I thought, "there's no way I could be a bigger Danny MacAskill fan..."

I was wrong. Just the most genuine guy, and he has an unbelievable work ethic.

"Inspired" ; )
  • 2 0
 It was flipping well done!
  • 1 0
 I bet the trailer got people hooked on this edit
  • 1 0
 Really impressive how much effort goes into risk mitigation and training on these moves. Pro really are pros!
  • 1 0
 Danny is an outstanding rider, entertainer and just seems like a level headed good dude ! Love it, want more !!!
  • 1 0
 So good - keep sharing these!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008118
Mobile Version of Website