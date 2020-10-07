Video: Behind the Scenes of Emil Johansson's 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle Win

Oct 7, 2020
by rasoulution  

Swedish Slopestyle rider Emil Johansson stood on the top of the podium once again last weekend in the season ending contest, Crankworx Innsbruck. Followed by  videographer Simon Berggren, Emil is seen throughout the event to bring us a behind the scenes perspective of his victory weekend.


Emil Johansson performing in his victory run at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
© Boris Beyer/ Red Bull Content Pool
Emil Johansson performing in his Slopestyle victory run at 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck

In the 9 minute video we get to see his preparation, the unique challenges of the event itself as well as competitor opinions on the current World Number one. Emil brings us some insights into the contest and his winning run including ‘the smell of winning’.  


Emil Johansson and Erik Fedko celebrating their podium finish
© Sebastian Sternemann
Emil Johansson performing in his Slopestyle victory run at 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck

bigquotesThis hat will never smell good again. Smells like winning though!Emil Johansson


Emil Johansson with his well deserved gold medal at 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck
© Boris Beyer/ Red Bull Content Pool
Emil Johansson with his well deserved gold medal at 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck

Missed the action or want to see the highlights? The Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle LIVE replay is now available on-demand on Red Bull TV.

For the full Results please visit: www.fmbworldtour.com


Keep up with Emil Johansson’s activities here:

Facebook: facebook.com/johanssoemil/
Instagram: instagram.com/johanssoemil/
Website: emilmtb.com/

Regions in Article
Innsbruck

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Emil Johansson Crankworx Innsbruck 2020


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
64553 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
54553 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
46820 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
42908 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38615 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
35474 views
3 Competitors Removed from World Championships eMTB Start List After Bikes Fail UCI Checks
34877 views
The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video
34436 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010017
Mobile Version of Website