Video: Behind the Scenes of Emil Johansson's 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle Win

Swedish Slopestyle rider Emil Johansson stood on the top of the podium once again last weekend in the season ending contest, Crankworx Innsbruck. Followed by videographer Simon Berggren, Emil is seen throughout the event to bring us a behind the scenes perspective of his victory weekend.
Emil Johansson performing in his Slopestyle victory run at 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck
In the 9 minute video we get to see his preparation, the unique challenges of the event itself as well as competitor opinions on the current World Number one. Emil brings us some insights into the contest and his winning run including ‘the smell of winning’
|This hat will never smell good again. Smells like winning though!—Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson with his well deserved gold medal at 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck
