Video: Behind the Scenes of Gamble Episode 2 - Lock, Stock and Two Naked Dudes

MEET THE FILMMAKERS:

Name: Joe Bowman

Age: 28

From: Sheffield, United Kingdom

Past work: This Is Peaty, The Syndicate

Name: Aaron Bartlett

Age: 29

From: Tavistock, United Kingdom

Past work: Life on Wheels, Bruni & Vergier Against the World



MEET THE RIDERS:



Name: Connor Fearon

Age: 24

From: Adelaide, Australia



Connor Fearon24Adelaide, Australia

Name: Josh Bryceland

Age: 28

From: Manchester, United Kingdom

Josh Bryceland28Manchester, United Kingdom



Name: Craig Evans

Age: 26

From: Stocksbridge, United Kingdom

Craig Evans26Stocksbridge, United Kingdom Gambling with a new line doesn't always go to plan! Photo: Duncan Philpott

APRIL 2017:

Lousã, Portugal

Getting the drone scenics in Lousã. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Ponte De Lima

Ponte De Lima at sunrise. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Rat with the style! Photo: Duncan Philpott

The boys pushing up after a run. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Hitting the gnarly alternate kicker line. Photo: Duncan Philpott

JUNE 2017:

Sheffield, England

All the big players around the table. Photo: Rich Baybutt

The level of acting was unsurpassed at times... Photo: Rich Baybutt

Everyone had a lot of fun on the shoot! Photo: Rich Baybutt

Utilising the crane for a few shots. Photo: Rich Baybutt

Photo: Rich Baybutt

JULY 2017:

Retallack, Canada

Incredible scenes! Photo: Boris Beyer

The staff at Retallack looked after us all week. Photo: Boris Beyer

Connor hitting a turn at warp speed. Photo: Boris Beyer

Checking out the injured pinky. Photo: Boris Beyer

Shralping happened. Photo: Boris Beyer

Style and speed from the Ozzie ripper. Photo: Boris Beyer

Blowing hard on the way up to the Alpine. Photo: Boris Beyer

An incredibly beautiful evening in BC. Photo: Boris Beyer

Crew! Photo: Boris Beyer

MENTIONS: