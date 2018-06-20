VIDEOS

Video: Behind the Scenes of Gamble Episode 3 - Steel Lined Streets and Sun Kissed Hills

Jun 19, 2018
by Aaron Bartlett  
GAMBLE - Behind Closed Doors Episode 3

by CreativeConcept
Gamble

In Episode 3 of Behind Closed Doors, we go behind the scenes in Sheffield and Madeira to see how the custom Gamble tracks were built, as well as what went into filming Steve Peat and Loic Bruni's segments. Grab a nice hot mug of gravy and check it all out in the video above!

Purchase GAMBLE here.


MEET THE FILMMAKERS:


gamble duncan philpott
Joe Bowman Photo: Duncan Philpott

Name: Joe Bowman
Age: 28
From: Sheffield, United Kingdom
Past work: This Is Peaty, The Syndicate
gamble duncan philpott
Aaron Bartlett Photo: Duncan Philpott

Name: Aaron Bartlett
Age: 29
From: Tavistock, United Kingdom
Past work: Life on Wheels, Bruni & Vergier Against the World


MEET THE RIDERS:


gamble
Steve Peat: Duncan Philpott

Name: Steve Peat
Age: 40+
From: Sheffield, United Kingdom
gamble duncan philpott
Loic Bruni Photo: Duncan Philpott

Name: Loic Bruni
Age: 24
From: Nice, France

JULY 2017:


Sheffield, UK

Gamble Duncan Philpott
Walking down the remains of the old dry ski slope Photo: Duncan Philpott

We were really beginning to get properly into Summer in the Northern Hemisphere and July/August was a write off for shooting with current World Cup racers due to their heavy racing schedule. How do we get around this? Well, the obvious solution is to try and persuade the local legend of the sport, Steve Peat, to come out of retirement and mix it up with the kids. Could he match the level set by those young scallywags in the first few shoots? Of course he could, it's Steve Peat for crying out loud!

gamble
Style! Photo: Duncan Philpott

gamble
Steve on top of the bottom container jump. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Gamble Duncan Philpott
New boyband? Photo: Duncan Philpott

Building a custom line in the middle of a city is not an easy task and organising this shoot was one of the most complicated. For a start, opportunities for a film-worthy track on the hill were extremely limited due to the size and the type of land that we were working with, but the main problem was the state of the place. Destroyed by fire in 2012, the old Sheffield Ski Village has remained derelict ever since and we wanted to try and do something positive on the land by creating a track which Steve could ride in Gamble. With help from John Dallow and the Sheffield Council, we got in touch with local trail building company Bike Track UK, who went about preparations to turn the very basic idea into reality.

Gamble Duncan Philpott
Jordan from Bike Track grafting away. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Gamble Duncan Philpott
Bike Track crew on the tools. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Work began quite quickly once the trigger had been pulled on the Ski Village build. Bike Track were able to start straight away and they arrived on day 1 with a solid crew and a container full of equipment (including 3 diggers). Progress from the top went quite well in the first week, even with the challenging dirt conditions which were part and parcel of working on this site.

gamble
These containers were a mission to sort out but we eventually had them in place! Photo: Duncan Philpott


AUGUST 2017:


Madeira, Portugal

Dreamy landscape... Photo: Duncan Philpott

Freeride Madeira Gamble Line Photo: Duncan Philpott

Whilst all this was going on in Sheffield, the initial preparations for Loic Bruni's custom track in Madeira were also taking place at the same time. Whilst Joe was taking care of proceedings in England, I flew out to Madeira with Loic to begin the build on the Portuguese island, along with renowned trail builder Nikki Whiles and local tour company Freeride Madeira.

Nikki Whiles Photo: Aaron Bartlett

Freeride Madeira needs no introduction, having a huge hand in other big video projects in the past, including Deathgrip, as well as organising the Merdeiran round of the EWS in 2017. John, Filipe, Roberto, Antonio and Alex are hugely experienced in supporting big projects and they know their island like the back of their hand. It has to be said that if you're thinking of heading out to Madeira to ride, Freeride Madeira should be top of your list of companies to call.

John Fernandes from Freeride Madeira Photo: Aaron Bartlett

John Fernandes, who is one of the founders of the company, took us up to a spot on the hill which he had picked out for us. The area which he'd scouted was a ridge, easily accessible by road and overlooking the main city of Funchal. From a visual point of view we couldn't have asked for much better and Nikki and Loic were just as excited by the potential of the land too. Lots of natural features could be worked into the line which made designing the track a lot easier!

Natural features provided the basis for the course. Photo: Aaron Bartlett

We began digging and it soon became apparent that not only did we have great natural features but we also had the most insane dirt imaginable. Once the top layer had been broken, a brilliant red soil was uncovered, which definitely stood out in the final film. We didn't realise that this soil was underneath all the undergrowth when we walked the line, so this was a massive bonus!

Nikki Whiles Photo: Aaron Bartlett

Photo: Aaron Bartlett


Sheffield, UK

gamble
Filming started well! Photo: Duncan Philpott

Photo: Duncan Philpott

The track was now complete and we headed back to Sheffield to shoot Steve's segment. We'd already shot the Wharncliffe part earlier in the year so we already had some of the footage in the bag. We had 4 days to shoot the ski village footage and it has to be said we were all a little bit worried about the weather forecast, as well as some issues with the containers which formed the two features at the top and bottom of the course. Luckily, the containers were eventually put into place a day before shooting started and we also rigged up the big banners on the side just in time. Big props must go to the guys at Kelham Steel Yard who really went above and beyond to make it happen.

gamble
A slightly sketchy steadicam shot, masterminded by the King of Steadicam, Robbie Meade. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Photo: Duncan Philpott

As mentioned, the weather wasn't really playing ball and on our initial recky mission just before filming started the ground was super sticky due to the amount of saturation in the clay-like dirt. We were leaving huge footprints in the track as we walked it due to it all sticking to the bottom of our shoes. Luckily, a stiff breeze rolled in and the sun came out, drying out the wet parts of the track fairly quickly. We began filming on the bottom part of the track which wasn't so wet to give the top part more of a chance to dry out.

gamble
Lots of this stuff added a bit of extra work when building this course! Photo: Duncan Philpott

I've got to admit to being very sceptical of the track build in Sheffield. But once filming started it was obvious that the time, effort and financial input into this segment was completely worth it. Steve also really stepped up his game on this track, bringing some fresh style on features which you wouldn't normally associate him with in years past. Here was an old-school legend showing us some new school moves! The style of filming was a little bit different from the rest of the film, too. The track didn't really lend itself to pans and zooms, so we concentrated on using the drone as the main camera, with more cinematic shots with the Movi and FS5 to mix it up, with Andy Lawrence, Robbie Meade, Sam McQueen, Rich Baybutt and Duncan Philpott making up the crew.

Gamble Duncan Philpott
How many dudes can you fit on a quad? Photo: Duncan Philpott

Looking back on the segment now that it's finished, with the Arctic Monkeys providing the soundtrack, I think everyone can be proud of what we achieved in Sheffield. Keep an eye on the old ski village too, as plans are in place for redevelopment. We are just glad to have been a part of its ongoing history!

Gamble Duncan Philpott
Squad! Photo: Duncan Philpott


SEPTEMBER 2017:


Madeira, Portugal

Duncan Philpott

Duncan Philpott

We headed out to Madeira to start shooting shortly after Loic's World Championship win in Cairns and we were definitely stoked to have the Champ in the film! Loic had left early during the build to prepare for the race (we'll let him off because he won) so although he'd seen the top section of the course, he'd not seen any of the work done from the first big left-hander to the bottom. First impressions were really good, and Loic was super excited to get started with filming the next day. One thing which none of us were expecting, was the amount of work done at the bottom of the track by the Freeride Madeira guys. We had left a month previously after only reaching about half way down the total potential length of the line and we definitely weren't expecting the line to be completed by hand ready for our arrival! But low and behold, the legends at Freeride had been up and built us a bottom section which completed the line and offered us a pretty amazing natural contrast to the machine built top section. In hindsight, both sections of track complimented each other really well and I think gave us a much better overall result.

During filming, we couldn't have asked for better support and not only did we have the help from Freeride Madeira during the week but also from a couple of local legends too. Ruben and Fabio gave up their time and helped out a huge amount during the week alongside the Freeride crew and it was evident throughout the year that without people like this, the film would have been much more difficult to produce!

Duncan Philpott

The local Funchal Council provided invaluable support for the project. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Filming in Madeira went just as well as we could have hoped. Amazing weather, incredible scenery, the World Champ and a great crew of legends to top it off. Check out Loic's segment in Gamble to see it for yourself...

Dream line... Photo: Duncan Philpott

The crew in Madeira was all time! Photo: Duncan Philpott



To purchase Gamble Film click here.



Thanks to our amazing sponsors:

Santa Cruz Bicycles / Maxxis Tires / Fox Racing / Enve Composites / Marsh Guard / Freeride Madeira

Episode 4 of "Behind Closed Doors" will be available soon!

MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc @ENVE @marshguard @freeridemadeira @SantaCruzBicycles @Maxxis


3 Comments

  • + 4
 If you haven't bought/watched Gamble yet, go and do it now. New job? old job? f*ck your job. Go and watch it!
  • + 1
 Nice work boys...Loic's part is the best in the movie!
  • + 1
 Great Vid, Peaty & Bruni smashing it

Post a Comment



