Video: Behind the Scenes of Gamble Episode 3 - Steel Lined Streets and Sun Kissed Hills

MEET THE FILMMAKERS:

Joe Bowman Photo: Duncan Philpott

Name: Joe Bowman

Age: 28

From: Sheffield, United Kingdom

Past work: This Is Peaty, The Syndicate

Name: Aaron Bartlett

Age: 29

From: Tavistock, United Kingdom

Past work: Life on Wheels, Bruni & Vergier Against the World

MEET THE RIDERS:

Steve Peat: Duncan Philpott

Name: Steve Peat

Age: 40+

From: Sheffield, United Kingdom

Name: Loic Bruni

Age: 24

From: Nice, France

JULY 2017:

Sheffield, UK

Walking down the remains of the old dry ski slope Photo: Duncan Philpott

Style! Photo: Duncan Philpott

Steve on top of the bottom container jump. Photo: Duncan Philpott

New boyband? Photo: Duncan Philpott

Jordan from Bike Track grafting away. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Bike Track crew on the tools. Photo: Duncan Philpott

These containers were a mission to sort out but we eventually had them in place! Photo: Duncan Philpott

AUGUST 2017:

Madeira, Portugal

Dreamy landscape... Photo: Duncan Philpott

Freeride Madeira Gamble Line Photo: Duncan Philpott

Nikki Whiles Photo: Aaron Bartlett

John Fernandes from Freeride Madeira Photo: Aaron Bartlett

Natural features provided the basis for the course. Photo: Aaron Bartlett

Nikki Whiles Photo: Aaron Bartlett

Photo: Aaron Bartlett

Sheffield, UK

Filming started well! Photo: Duncan Philpott

Photo: Duncan Philpott

A slightly sketchy steadicam shot, masterminded by the King of Steadicam, Robbie Meade. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Photo: Duncan Philpott

Lots of this stuff added a bit of extra work when building this course! Photo: Duncan Philpott

How many dudes can you fit on a quad? Photo: Duncan Philpott

Squad! Photo: Duncan Philpott

SEPTEMBER 2017:

Madeira, Portugal

Duncan Philpott

Duncan Philpott

Duncan Philpott

The local Funchal Council provided invaluable support for the project. Photo: Duncan Philpott

Dream line... Photo: Duncan Philpott

The crew in Madeira was all time! Photo: Duncan Philpott

To purchase Gamble Film click here

