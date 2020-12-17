Video: Behind the Scenes of Gee Atherton's Ridgeline Video

"Freedom and creativity" that's what Gee loves about mountain-biking. "The Ridgeline" makes those abstract concepts real in a beautiful piece of film that pushes bike and rider to the extreme.



But not without cost. Dan Atherton said "It got to the point that I dreaded every time he went up there, I had a stretcher, medical bag, the works all hidden in the back of my truck"



And Gee admitted "71-foot gaps, that's bigger than I'd bargained for. It's one of those lines that preys on your mind ..."



It was the energy and commitment of the dig crew that kept Gee going back for more, all hours, all weathers, take a glimpse at the sheer determination behind the production... — The Athertons