Video: Behind the Scenes of Gee Atherton's Ridgeline Video
Dec 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite
|"Freedom and creativity" that's what Gee loves about mountain-biking. "The Ridgeline" makes those abstract concepts real in a beautiful piece of film that pushes bike and rider to the extreme.
But not without cost. Dan Atherton said "It got to the point that I dreaded every time he went up there, I had a stretcher, medical bag, the works all hidden in the back of my truck"
And Gee admitted "71-foot gaps, that's bigger than I'd bargained for. It's one of those lines that preys on your mind ..."
It was the energy and commitment of the dig crew that kept Gee going back for more, all hours, all weathers, take a glimpse at the sheer determination behind the production...—The Athertons
Has anyone else been there and crashed down the left yet? Makes you wonder how far one would roll! And roll, and roll. Aaand roll and roll and roll. Wouldnt even need a mips-helmet cause youd become the very essence of rotation yourself. The roundest movement we’ve seen, from the standpoint of rotation, according to a former president who had the best rotation, people called him and they wished him more rotation but they never had to because no one had more rotation than him, and he knew it. Only the most roll, billions of it.
Ah maybe i should get back to work. Good luck to whoever rolls down that anyways!
