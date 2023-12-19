Video: Behind the Scenes of Kaos Seagrave's Unhinged II

Some edits take days to make, others? Well, they can take months.

What was meant to be filmed and wrapped up within a week ended up taking an entire summer all thanks to the not-so-glorious Welsh summer. Unfortunately the adage “wales never fails” struggled to be proven for Unhinged 2, but that didn’t stop the entire crew putting in endless shifts on the hillside to build, maintain, rebuild and then finally film for the 2nd instalment of Kaos Seagrave’s Unhinged series.

From constant rain, multiple crashes and endless attempts at tricks, you really can say that Unhinged 2 was made out of the blood, sweat and tears of the entire crew. So, if you want to take a look at all the drama, hit play and get ready to feel every bump the crew felt along the way.

photo
Building ramps in the woods, whether you're a kid building your first mini ramp, or a freeride athlete building a massive one, the excitement and nervousness of hitting it remains the same

photo
Only in Wales would you need to blow-torch a berm in the middle of summer

photo
Believe it or not, there were some truly scorching days on site

photo
photo
The flip to nose manual which took the good part of 2 days to land whilst battling with the slick, damp conditions.

photo
A lot of time was spent deliberating plans

photo
photo
Ride, dig, revamp, ride, dig, revamp. With the absurd amount of moisture in the dirt, each try of a trick meant packing in the mud that had slid out from underneath Kaos's tyres

photo
Kaos playing on the big hip

photo
Don't be fooled, the first week of filming started off great with sun, but little did the crew know that that was the best it was gonna get

bigquotesUnhinged was the hardest project I’ve worked on to date, nothing seemed to ever go our way.
People always said to me, “Oh Wales never fails” but they were wrong, wales threw so many curve balls at us it was almost like playing in the MLB for New York Mets. But damn did we have fun. It was an honour and a pleasure to be apart of the project though and I can’t think the entire team enough for their love and trust in myself to make my own film out of it.Beney Hewson, BTS Filmer

photo
The tough life of a freeride athlete

photo
There's something so calming about watching the flow of Kaos ride

photo
I don't think any MTB edit has been made where the rider didn't take a tumble or two

photo
photo
Down but not out. After taking the rest of the afternoon to chill and recover, Kaos came back and nailed the feature

photo
The revamped tree from Unhinged I now had a hip into a landing, allowing Kaos to boost rather than slide over the iconic feature

photo
photo
The jump which was the gift that kept on giving, perfect for any and all kinds of tricks

photo
There's a reason Kaos is known for his unique and effortless style on two wheels

photo
photo
By the end of Unhinged II, Kaos and filmer Joe Simkins needed just looks to communicate

photo

photo
photo
Despite the struggles of the shoot, all involved were still stoked to be putting something so unique together, even if it did mean playing the lottery with the Welsh summer weather.

photo
Unhinged II, over and out.



Supporting Partners
Red Bull
Fox Racing
Canyon
GoPro
Harpoon Sports Concepts

Filmer & Director of Unhinged II
Joe Simkins

Filmer of Unhinged II BTS
Beney Hewson

Photography
Samantha Dugon

Executive Producer
Elliot Harper (Harpoon)

