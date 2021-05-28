Video: Behind the Scenes of Matt Walker's Flat Out 'Home Run' Edit

May 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTake a look behind the scenes of our recent ‘Home Run’ video with Matt Walker. We gave Matt an opportunity to ride the Fort William World Cup Track as world number one, while also paying tribute to this iconic venue on what would have been its 20th anniversary.

Hear from Matt and producer Aaron Bartlett of Creative Concept TV as they discuss what the project means to them and what makes Fort William such a special race. Find out how much work went into creating the video and discover a few secrets about how we captured some of the key shots over the four days. If you haven’t already, check out the full video here. Saracen













