Video: Behind the Scenes of Nina Hoffmann's 2021 Season in Episode 1 & 2 of Generation F

Apr 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesDownhill Mountainbiker Nina Hoffmann is ambitious: she wants to be the best. The mountain biker is currently extremely successful. Sports legend Kathy Sessler describes her as the "biggest stand out female" in downhill mountain biking since the 90's. But Nina is also anxious what might happen when things don't go well any more. Could her self-doubt get in her way? Generation F – Die Dokuserie


bigquotesIt's getting serious - the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup starts with the first competition in Leogang. Downhill rider Nina is ready to go - until an accident throws her back and jeopardizes her participation. Nina's career has been going so well. Now she has to battle the physical but also mental consequences of the setback. Will she still be able to compete? Generation F – Die Dokuserie


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Nina Hoffmann DH Racing #PBWMN World Cup DH


 "Sports legend Kathy Sessler describes her as the "biggest stand out female" in downhill mountain biking since the 90's."

To be honest I don't think so.

