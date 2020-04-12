Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind the Scenes of Polygon UR Going Full Hollywood
Apr 12, 2020
by
UR Team
In an effort to stay positive as much as possible, we wanted to share with you the bloopers of our 2020 team launch video! We hope that it will put a smile on your face.
If you haven't seen our launch video, here it is:
Enjoy and stay safe!
Posted In:
Videos
Polygon
Mick Hannah
Sam Reynolds
Tracey Hannah
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
JacobyDH
(Apr 8, 2020 at 11:15)
That launch video was amazing, I lost it with the “Lord of The Rims” thing!
[Reply]
1
0
chyu
(37 mins ago)
From aiming to reduce co2 output to going full hollywood. Way to go Polygon.
[Reply]
1
0
JacobyDH
(Apr 8, 2020 at 11:15)
I also might be the only person in California who rides a polygon!
[Reply]
1
0
tarik199
(50 mins ago)
Monty Python
[Reply]
