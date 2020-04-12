Video: Behind the Scenes of Polygon UR Going Full Hollywood

Apr 12, 2020
by UR Team  

In an effort to stay positive as much as possible, we wanted to share with you the bloopers of our 2020 team launch video! We hope that it will put a smile on your face.




If you haven't seen our launch video, here it is:


Enjoy and stay safe!



Posted In:
Videos Polygon Mick Hannah Sam Reynolds Tracey Hannah


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
128066 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
113168 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: UCI Furloughs 130 Staff]
100582 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
87786 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
59913 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
58569 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
57503 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
55822 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 That launch video was amazing, I lost it with the “Lord of The Rims” thing!
  • 1 0
 From aiming to reduce co2 output to going full hollywood. Way to go Polygon.
  • 1 0
 I also might be the only person in California who rides a polygon!
  • 1 0
 Monty Python

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009121
Mobile Version of Website