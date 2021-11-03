Video: Behind The Scenes of Reece Wallace's 'Glory Daze'

Nov 3, 2021
by Giant Bicycles  

Liam Wallace Photo
Cable cam was span about 300' between trees to get this shot

Liam Wallace Photo
Sweeping the tire marks away after truck packing the jumps

Liam Wallace Photo

Liam Wallace Photo
Liam Wallace Photo
Collecting shots. Two different takes, but very similar

Video & Photos by Liam Wallace

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Reece Wallace


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 This edit'Scot everything in it. Kudos.
  • 1 0
 anyone know if this will be open to the public?

Post a Comment



