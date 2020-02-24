Video: Behind the Scenes of Stomping a World First Trick in 'My War' with Paul Couderc

Feb 24, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Two months after the release of "My War" we now get the chance to see the 35 previous attempts that Paul Couderc had before stomping this trick that no other rider had stomped before him!

Rider: Paul COUDERC
Film & Edit: Léon PERRIN
Sound Edit: Léo LUNEL

13 Comments

  • 2 0
 Anyone else get the feeling he could have landed 5 of the first 35 with a full suspension dirt jumper? But maybe the initial backwards back flip would have been hard to initiate. Either way awesome effort. This video should convince everyone else not to try.

More thoughts, did he have this trick dialed on an airbag first and the challenge was putting it to dirt?
  • 4 0
 My first thought was he would have got it much sooner if the drop was bigger?
  • 5 0
 Eerily similar to Thrasher's "My War" series
  • 2 0
 35 failed attempts before stomping such a high consequence trick is crazy!! Props for persistence!!! Finally stomping it is such a rewarding feeling for everyone involved. Good job guys!!
  • 1 0
 Jesus. One of those and I think I’d be off the bike for a week.

What kind of protective gear do you wear for something like this? I’m guessing back protector and some kind of ankle braces? Surprised to see he didn’t wear gloves.
  • 1 0
 1. This is such a great and odd endorsement of whatever wheels he is running.
2. I like how after 30 or so attempts/crashes, he suddenly has the confidence of you know what, this full face is no longer necessary.
  • 1 0
 Back in the day they called that getting "shook", but props for sticking with it. really sick to see the stomp after all that.
  • 3 1
 This is the realest side of the sport.
  • 2 0
 hard earned, well deserved success. chapeau
  • 1 0
 stick-to-it·​ive·​ness | \ stik-ˈtü-ə-tiv-nəs \
Definition of stick-to-itiveness
: dogged perseverance : TENACITY
  • 1 0
 I am old.
  • 1 0
 yeah me to. I get stoked when i see someone back pedal. Even if there isn't a flair
  • 1 0
 That is incredible

