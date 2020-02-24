Video: Behind the Scenes of Stomping a World First Trick in 'My War' with Paul Couderc

Two months
after the release of "My War"
we now get the chance to see the 35
previous attempts that Paul Couderc
had before stomping this trick
that no other rider had stomped before him!Rider
: Paul COUDERCFilm
& Edit
: Léon PERRINSound Edit
: Léo LUNEL
13 Comments
More thoughts, did he have this trick dialed on an airbag first and the challenge was putting it to dirt?
What kind of protective gear do you wear for something like this? I’m guessing back protector and some kind of ankle braces? Surprised to see he didn’t wear gloves.
2. I like how after 30 or so attempts/crashes, he suddenly has the confidence of you know what, this full face is no longer necessary.
Definition of stick-to-itiveness
: dogged perseverance : TENACITY
Post a Comment